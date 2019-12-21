Georgia pulls out double-OT win over SMU

The smallest man on the court came up huge, as Sahvir Wheeler’s driving layup with 1.9 seconds left in double overtime lifted Georgia past SMU 87-85 on Friday night in Athens, Ga.

Listed at a generous 5-foot-10, Wheeler took a baseline inbounds pass with 14.1 seconds left, then weaved his way through traffic before gently laying in the winning shot.

In the second overtime, a baseline 3-pointer by Rayshaun Hammonds put Georgia up by three with just over two minutes left. SMU’s Tyson Jolly sank 1 of 2 foul shots, and he later tied the game on a layup with 1:23 to go.

Georgia turned the ball over on its next possession, but Jolley missed a 3-point attempt with the Bulldogs’ Anthony Edwards securing the rebound, setting the stage for Wheeler

Hammonds led the Bulldogs (7-3) with 21 points while Edwards scored 16 and Tyree Crump had 12.

Isiaha Mike led SMU (8-2) with 25 points, and he was followed by Jolly with 19, Feron Hunt with 17 and Kendric Davis with 10.

After trailing 28-25 at the half, Georgia gained its biggest lead at 65-60 on a 3-pointer by Hammonds with just over three minutes left. SMU answered, with a layup by Davis putting the Mustangs up 68-67 with 1:57 to go.

A free throw by Hammonds tied the game at 68 before SMU had a chance to win in regulation, but Jolly’s drive and subsequent shot was off-line with Georgia securing the rebound with just 1.8 second left to play.

Amazingly, the Mustangs would get one more opportunity.

Hammonds was called for traveling on the inbounds play, giving SMU the ball with a chance to win. However, the Mustangs would make a mistake of their own, with Georgia forcing a five-second call to send the game to the first overtime, which ended with the game tied at 77.

Both SMU and Georgia return to action Monday with the Mustangs hosting Georgia State with Georgia entertaining Georgia Southern.

—Field Level Media