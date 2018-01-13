South Carolina hands Georgia first home loss, 64-57

Senior guard Frank Booker scored 17 points off the bench as the South Carolina Gamecocks snapped a three-game road losing streak, defeating the host Georgia Bulldogs 64-57 on Saturday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

The Gamecocks (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) won despite shooting 27.1 percent from the floor.

South Carolina, which never trailed, was also led by 6-foot-9 junior forward Chris Silva, who had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while battling Georgia star Yante Maten.

Georgia (11-5, 2-3 SEC), which had been 8-0 at home this season before losing on Saturday, was led by Maten, who had 25 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Maten, who entered Saturday leading the SEC in rebounds (8.9 per game) and second in scoring (19.3), had a comical moment in the second half. While chasing a loose ball along the sideline, he ran over Georgia coach Mark Fox, and both men tumbled backward over the scorers’ table. Neither man was injured.

The result of the game was an upset in terms of RPI. Entering the game, Georgia was at No. 41. South Carolina was No. 71.

Perhaps Georgia’s travel problems from Tuesday to Thursday this week took a toll on the Bulldogs. The team attempted to get to and from a road game at Missouri and lost a practice day in the process.

South Carolina led 37-29 at halftime, thanks in part to 10 points by Silva. Georgia’s Maten had 14 points.

The Gamecocks also had a 13-2 edge in offensive rebounds, which led to 11 points.

Georgia started the second half with a 10-2 run, tying the score 39-39 with 14:19 to go on a three-point play by Juwan Parker.

But the Bulldogs could never get the lead, and the Gamecocks won their third straight game in this series. Georgia still leads the all-time series 58-53.

