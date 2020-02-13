South Carolina stays hot, breezes past Georgia

A.J. Lawson scored 20 points as South Carolina continued to surge Wednesday night, racing past host Georgia 75-59 in Athens.

Feb 12, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maik Kotsar (21) is fouled by Georgia Bulldogs forward Rayshaun Hammonds (20) on a drive to the basket during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum.

South Carolina (15-9, 7-4 SEC) has won five of its past six games. The loss was the third in a row for the Bulldogs (12-12, 2-9), who have lost seven of their last eight.

Jermaine Couisnard added 14 points for the Gamecocks. Keyshawn Bryant had 12, and Maik Kotsar added 11.

South Carolina opened with a 13-2 run, and the outcome was rarely in doubt, even when the Bulldogs tried to make a run midway through the second half. Donnell Gresham Jr. converted a four-point play to draw within 14 at the 11:25 mark.

Couisnard nailed a 3-pointer on South Carolina’s next trip down the court to push the lead 58-41, and Georgia didn’t get closer until there was about a minute left.

Anthony Edwards scored 16, followed by Jordan Harris with 10 to lead the Bulldogs, who connected on just 3 of 24 3-point attempts (12.5 percent).

It marked the worst percentage for the team since making 1 of 20 attempts against Tennessee in 1996.

In the first half, the Gamecocks shot 47.1 percent (16 of 34 from the field) and held a commanding 25-14 rebounding edge. Lawson led the way with 11 first-half points for South Carolina, which led by as many as 22 points.

The Bulldogs couldn’t have started much worse, going just 1 of 17 from the field to start the game.

Georgia would stage a small rally, cutting the lead to 14 on a jumper by Edwards with 2:53 left in the half, but the Gamecocks outscored Georgia 7-3 over the final 2:25 to go into the locker room up 38-20.

—Field Level Media