Georgia rips Savannah State in coach’s successful debut

Tom Crean’s debut as Georgia’s coach was a rousing success as the Bulldogs rolled past Savannah State 110-76 Friday night in Athens, Ga.

The game was never in doubt.

Savannah State cut the lead to nine with 14:22 left on a 3-pointer by Zaquavian Smith, but that was as close as the Tigers (0-2) got as the Bulldogs went on a 26-5 run over a seven-minute stretch midway through the second half to put the game well out of reach.

Teshaun Hightower led Georgia with 17 points, followed by Nicolas Claxton (15 points, 13 rebounds). Tyree Crump added 14, Derek Ogbeide 12 and Amanze Ngumezi 10.

Jahlin Smith topped Savannah State with 20, with Zaquavian Smith adding 17, followed by Zach Sellers with 14 and Jaquan Dotson with 11.

Georgia led 59-34 at the half after jumping out to a 14-0 lead before Savannah State tallied its first points on a 3-pointer by Jahlin Smith with 15:49 left in the first half.

Crump would later put on a show.

From the 12:48 to the 10:50 mark, Crump took care of whatever hopes Savannah State might have had, connecting on four straight 3-pointers, sparking a 16-2 run by the Bulldogs after the Tigers had rallied to the cut the lead to five.

Savannah State, meanwhile, came into the game as one of the most 3-point happy teams in Division I. In an exhibition game last week against Thomas University, 78 of the Tigers’ 99 shots were from beyond the arc before they attempted 54 in Wednesday’s season opener against Texas A&M.

Against Georgia, the Tigers attempted 57 3-pointers, making 17.

Georgia is back in action Tuesday with a game at Temple before returning to Stegeman Coliseum against Sam Houston State. Savannah State resumes play Sunday when it hosts Middle Georgia State.

