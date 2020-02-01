Edwards scores 29 as Georgia tops Texas A&M

Anthony Edwards scored 29 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as Georgia held its ground in a 63-48 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference play Saturday in Athens, Ga.

Feb 1, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Josh Nebo (32) dunks over Georgia Bulldogs forward Toumani Camara (10) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike Tuesday’s loss at Missouri when they squandered a 20-point lead with 13 minutes left, this time the Bulldogs (12-9, 2-6 SEC) avoided another collapse and snapped a four-game losing streak.

Wendell Mitchell scored 13 points and Andre Gordon added 10 for the Aggies (10-10, 4-4), who have lost four of their last six games.

Texas A&M trailed by three at the half and closed to within 24-23 before Georgia got back-to-back treys from Edwards and Jordan Harris to take a 30-23 lead.

Edwards wasn’t done. A third 3-pointer extended the lead to 37-27 with 14:45 left. The Bulldogs were never threatened after that.

The first half wasn’t pretty for either team. Georgia committed 14 turnovers and Texas A&M converted only 9 of its 32 field goal attempts, allowing the Bulldogs to head into the locker room up 24-21.

Points were hard to come by for both sides for the first 15 minutes of the contest.

The score was just 14-14 when Edwards stroked a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Bulldogs their first lead before Sahvir Wheeler closed out the half with five of Georgia’s last seven points.

Texas A&M returns to action on Tuesday with a home game against Missouri while Georgia travels to Florida on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media