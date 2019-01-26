Georgia uses sharp shooting to stop Texas, 98-88

EditorsNote: minor fixes throughout

Georgia picked a good time to get its much-maligned perimeter game on track as the Bulldogs used a rare barrage of three-pointers to ease past Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge Saturday 98-88 in Athens, Ga.

The Bulldogs converted a season-high 12 of 17 shots from beyond the arc, led by junior guard Tyree Crump, who topped the Bulldogs with 21 points after converting 6-of-8 three-point attempts.

He had a lot of help.

Teshaun Hightower and Nic Claxton both added 18 for Georgia, followed by Rayshaun Hammonds with 14 and Turtle Jackson with 13, which improved to 10-9 despite committing a season-high 26 turnovers.

Georgia shot 66.7 percent on the day.

Texas (11-9) was led by Courtney Ramey with 19 points, followed by Kerwin Roach with 16, Dylan Osetkowski with 15, Jaxson Hayes with 14 and Jase Febres with 11.

Tied at 46, the Bulldogs opened the second half quickly, hitting eight of their first 11 shots, including a slam by Claxton to go up 66-58 with 13:05 to play.

Texas climbed within four on a layup by Osetkowski with 8:25 to play, but just when it seemed the Longhorns might have the momentum, the Bulldogs answered.

Credit Claxton for that.

A slam followed by a 3-pointer from just to the left of the key gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead at 81-71, forcing a timeout by Texas with 5:46 to play. But the Longhorns couldn’t climb back into the game.

In the first half, a quartet of three-pointers — two by Matt Coleman III — got Texas off to a 21-13 lead.

However, Georgia answered, going on a 17-2 run to go up by seven with 9:27 left in the half before the Longhorns rallied late to tie the score at 46 going into halftime.

Georgia returns to action Tuesday at Arkansas while Texas returns home to host No. 9 Kansas.

—Field Level Media