Early surge sends Penn State past George Mason

Lamar Stevens recorded 23 points and 12 rebounds as Penn State took command early and defeated George Mason 72-54 on Sunday in Fairfax, Va.

Mike Watkins also had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while Josh Reaves added 13 points. Penn State (9-3) needed the extra offense as top scorer Tony Carr was held out of the game due to a violation of team rules.

Stevens, a sophomore forward, scored 13 of his points in the first half as Penn State took a big lead and never looked back.

The Nittany Lions used a 15-2 run during the first half for a 30-12 lead over George Mason (5-7).

Stevens scored seven of his points during that run thanks to two baskets plus a 3-pointer. Penn State stretched its lead to 38-18 at halftime, and the Patriots were not able to rally.

The Nittany Lions remained in command thanks to good shooting throughout the game. Penn State shot 49.1 percent from the field (28-for-57).

George Mason’s chances for a comeback were hampered by its troubles on offense. The Patriots did not shoot well throughout the game, hitting just 20 of 54 from the field (37.0 percent).

Justin Kier led George Mason with 17 points. The Patriots missed all 14 of their 3-point attempts.

This was Penn State’s final non-Big Ten road game this season. The Nittany Lions improved to 7-1 overall in games versus the Patriots.

George Mason now has dropped four of its last five games this season.