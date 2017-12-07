Preview: Howard at Georgetown

The wins continue to pile up for Georgetown, which will face another soft opponent Thursday in visiting Howard, but it hasn’t been enough for coach Patrick Ewing. The Hoyas didn’t exploit their advantage to the degree that Ewing would have liked in Sunday’s victory over winless Coppin State, but will get another chance against the Bison.

“We settled too much. I am all for guys taking shots when they have them, but they had no one who could check Marcus Derrickson and Jessie Govan,” Ewing told the media. “The ball should at least touch the paint before we took the 3s.” Despite this, Govan was still able to rack up his fourth double-double of the season with 26 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and should be in line for more of the same against the Bison, who have lost all eight meetings with the Hoyas by an average margin of 25 points. Like Coppin State, the Bison have played a far tougher schedule than the Hoyas, having endured losses to George Washington, Indiana, No. 13 Gonzaga, South Florida and Pennsylvania. The Bison and eighth-year coach Kevin Nickelberry have the No. 2 scorer in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in freshman guard RJ Cole, who has averaged 19.6 points to go along with 6.2 assists.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT HOWARD (1-8): In addition to Cole, the Bison also have the No. 5 scorer in the MEAC in sophomore forward Charles Williams, who puts up 17 points per game, but they do not have anyone who can match up with the 6-10, 270-pound Govan. Zion Cousins, who is 6-7, 185 pounds, averages a team-high 7.3 rebounds to go along with 4.6 points. Cameron Lewis, a 6-8, 220-pound junior, has played the most of the minutes among centers in a group that includes junior Michael Obindu and freshman Henry Odunze.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (6-0): After missing two games because of injury and playing one minute against Richmond, Trey Dickerson has worked his way back into the guard rotation for the Hoyas, who are in search of their first 7-0 start since 2010-11. The graduate transfer from South Dakota, who started his career at Iowa, has combined with sophomore Jagan Mosely and freshman Jahvon Blair to back up staring guards Kaleb Johnson and Jonathan Mulmore. “Trey did a much better job tonight than he did in the past, but I am not sure what lineup you’re going to see,” Ewing told the media. “It’s going to be all predicated on who is playing well at the time.”

TIP-INS

1. After losing the first six meetings with the Hoyas by 19 or more points, the Bison have been more competitive in the two most recent games, including a 13-point loss last season.

2. Govan is one of seven players nationally to average at least 15 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 60 percent or better.

3. Jamorko Pickett is averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in a starting role for the Hoyas, but the freshman has yet to score in double figures in back-to-back games.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 79, Howard 62