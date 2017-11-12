Georgetown tops Jacksonville in Ewing’s debut as coach

Marcus Derrickson and Jessie Govan each scored 20 points to help make Patrick Ewing’s return to Georgetown a success as the Hoyas beat Jacksonville 73-57 on Sunday in Washington.

Ewing was hired as head coach by his alma mater in April after John Thompson III was fired after 13 seasons. Ewing, who was an assistant coach in the NBA, had never been a head coach before.

The Dolphins got within 12 early in the second half, but Georgetown went on a 10-2 run to push the lead to 51-31 with 10:06 remaining.

Jacksonville was mostly a two-man show as JD Notae had 18 points, and Tanner Rubio added 15.

Only three Dolphins had scored before Radwan Bakkali made a jump shot with 9:44 to play.

Jacksonville shot 32.7 percent from the floor.

Derrickson was 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and Govan pulled down 15 rebounds and blocked five shots for the Hoyas.

The Georgetown defense was stifling in the first half.

The Hoyas blocked five shots and forced 12 turnovers, and the Dolphins made just 7 of 30 from the field.

The game was close for the first six minutes, but six different Hoyas scored during a 12-0 run that put Georgetown up 20-7 at the halfway point of the first half.

The Hoyas extended their lead to 36-20 at halftime.

The stars were out at Capital One Arena in support of Ewing.

Former New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy, for whom Ewing played, attended the game as did many current and past NBA players, including former Hoyas stars Dikembe Mutombo and Alonzo Mourning.

Georgetown hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

The Dolphins host North Carolina A&T in their home opener on Saturday.