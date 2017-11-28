Preview: Maine at Georgetown

After surviving its initial road test of the season, Georgetown can finish Patrick Ewing’s first month as coach undefeated with a win Tuesday against visiting Maine. The Hoyas put all five starters in double figures in beating Richmond, and their first 5-0 start in seven years is in the offing against the Black Bears.

Jonathan Mulmore seized control of the point guard duties with his best game in a Hoyas uniform as the senior scored 15 points, matched his career high with eight assists and only one turnover against the Spiders. Mulmore also made some key shots down the stretch as the Hoyas protected a lead for the final nine minutes. “Jonathan played a great game for us,” Ewing told the media. “Getting into gaps, getting to the basket, getting fouls. He was the difference for us.” Vernon Lowndes, Jr., a freshman who missed a pair of games and was held scoreless in two others, was perfect from the field and scored 20 points as the Black Bears earned their first victory Sunday against Quinnipiac.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT MAINE (1-5): If Lowndes can continue to produce like he did against Quinnipiac, the Bears will have a solid backcourt between him and senior Aaron Calixte. “He struggled to get comfortable here so far,” Maine coach Bob Walsh told reporters of Lowndes, who was a National Junior College All-American last season. “He’s talented. He can score, he can rebound and hopefully we can get him to point where he is consistent.” Calixte has rebounded from a tough junior season, during which he played only five games because of a foot injury, to be the leading scorer at 14.7 points per game for the Black Bears of the America East Conference.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (4-0): Jamorko Pinkett has endured some ups and downs that are typical of many freshmen, but the 6-7 forward was up against the Spiders, producing 12 points and seven rebounds while scoring five points in the final four minutes. Marcus Derrickson, who just missed his second straight double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds, also came through in the clutch with 14 second-half points. “I think it was big for us to have a close game,” junior Jessie Govan told the media. “We had to really come together as a team and try to walk out of here with a win. It was definitely a fight.”

TIP-INS

1. With only six rebounds against Richmond, Govan fell to fourth in the country in rebounding through Sunday’s games at 12.3 per contest.

2. IIija Stojiljkovic, a junior from Serbia, averages 6.2 rebounds to lead the Black Bears.

3. Hoyas junior G Kaleb Johnson is shooting 70.4 percent from the field and is 7-for-11 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 75, Maine 62