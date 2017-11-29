Georgetown has easy time with Maine

Kaleb Johnson led five players in double figures with 18 points and Georgetown never trailed in giving Patrick Ewing his fifth straight win as a college coach, a 76-55 non-conference rout of visiting Maine on Tuesday night.

The game was tied only once, at 2-2, before the Hoyas went on an 11-0 run to take control.

Maine (1-6) stayed competitive through much of the game before the Hoyas, improving to 5-0 for the first time since 2010-11, broke it open in the second half.

Jesse Govan scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Georgetown. Marcus Derrickson scored 12 points, Jahvon Blair had 11 and Jonathan Mulmore 10 points and five assists. Mulmore left the game with a lower left leg contusion but was able to return.

Govan was 7-for-12 from the floor.

Four of the five Georgetown wins have been at home, but the Hoyas were coming off an 82-76 win at Richmond -- Ewing’s first road coaching victory.

Aaron Calixte led the Black Bears with 17 points, going 6-for-9 from the floor. He also grabbed five rebounds in the loss. Ilker Er added 13 points.

The Bears, who were coming off a win over Quinnipiac that followed five losses, had only eight assists and turned the ball over 18 times -- going 4-for-23 from 3-point range. Dennis Ashley scored eight points off the Maine bench.

Georgetown shot 46.3 percent from the floor overall and was just 4-for-18 from 3-point range.

The Black Bears are at Fordham on Saturday while the Hoyas host Coppin State on Sunday.