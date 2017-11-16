Hoyas, Govan too much for Mount St. Mary’s

Junior center Jessie Govan led a balanced Georgetown attack, finishing with 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Hoyas defeated Mount St. Mary’s 102-68 on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.

The victory improved Georgetown to 2-0 under new coach Patrick Ewing, the former legendary Hoya center in the early ‘80s.

Govan, a 6-foot-10, 270-pound center from New York, has improved each season with Georgetown, and his double-double led the way in this contest.

Mount St. Mary’s (0-3) did not match up well with a bigger Georgetown team, and Govan was a big reason why. The Hoyas dominated play in the paint and on the boards.

Georgetown held a 51-23 edge in rebounding, and its 14 offensive rebounds helped the Hoyas find a number of second chances and high-percentage shots.

The Hoyas finished with five players in double figures. Freshman guard Jahvon Blair added 19 points, and sophomore guard Jagan Mosely scored 14.

Senior Junior Robinson topped the Mount with a game-high 24 points.

The game was tied in the early minutes before the Hoyas’ up-tempo offense created a number of good shots and helped them go on an 11-2 run. That gave Georgetown a 17-8 lead.

The Hoyas kept picking up the pace as the Mount found more trouble stopping them, stretching the lead to 54-36 at the break.

By halftime, three Georgetown players already had scored in double figures as the team shot 63 percent from the field en route to the 18-point lead.

Georgetown broke the game open in the second half as the smaller Mount St. Mary’s team could not stay with the Hoyas.