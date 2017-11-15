Preview: Mount St. Mary's at Georgetown

The Patrick Ewing effect is already doing wonders for Jessie Govan and Georgetown, who can get off to a 2-0 start with a victory Wednesday against visiting Mount St. Mary‘s. Govan recorded his third career double-double in the season opener and now will have an opportunity to take advantage of the Mountaineer’s mostly inexperienced big men.

Marcus Derrickson also had a strong game in the opener with 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals, but the Hoyas had too many turnovers and shot too many 3-pointers for Ewing’s liking. “I want to be able to shoot threes, but I don’t see us being a three-point dominant team,” he told the media. “We need to have a blend of everything.” The Hoyas may not need it against the Mountaineers, but eventually they will need more from their secondary players, who were a combined 11-of-31 from the field with 33 points and 13 rebounds. The Mountaineers, who have 11 freshmen on the roster, are paying the price for scheduling up as losses to Marquette and Notre Dame have them staring at a possible third straight 0-3 start.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT MOUNT ST. MARY‘S (0-2): To have a chance against the Hoyas, the Mountaineers will need to play a complete game, something they failed to do against Marquette and Notre Dame. Jamion Christian’s team was outscored 48-27 in the first half against Marquette and 48-30 in the second half against Notre Dame and were outrebounded in both contests. The reigning Northeast Conference regular season and tournament champions are led by one of the smallest players in the country in 5-5, 150-pound guard Junior Robinson, a 1,000-point scorer (1,203) who has averaged 11.9 points for his career at the Emmitsburg, Maryland school.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (1-0): Needing someone to distribute the basketball to Govan and Derrickson, that role appears to belong to senior Jonathan Mulmore, who came to Georgetown last season from Allegany College in Maryland, where he averaged 26 points as a sophomore. Mulmore, who had seven assists and five points in 25 minutes of action in the opener, didn’t get much chance to score last season despite averaging 20 minutes. Jagan Mosely came off the bench to log 28 minutes and scored nine points in the opener and could find himself in the starting lineup in place of junior Kaleb Johnson, who committed five fouls and three turnovers in 11 minutes against Jacksonville.

TIP-INS

1. The Mountaineers have six players listed at 6-8 or taller, including senior Chris Wray, sophomore Ryan Gomes and freshman Bobby Planutis.

2. The Hoyas hold a 21-5 edge in the series, but all but two games were played prior to 1963 and Georgetown won both in 2008 and 2009.

3. Robinson, who is No. 2 in school history in career free-throw percentage, has a chance to become the all-time leader in games played for the Mountaineers.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 83, Mount St. Mary’s 70