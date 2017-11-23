Xavier bounces George Washington in Vegas tournament

Trevon Bluiett had a game-high 20 points with seven rebounds to lead 15th-ranked Xavier to an 83-64 victory over George Washington in a semifinal game of the Continental Las Vegas Invitational at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Xavier (5-0) will play the winner of the other semifinal between Arizona State-Kansas State on Friday in the championship. George Washington (2-3) will play the loser in the third-place game.

The Musketeers were also led by Quentin Goodin’s 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field with four assists and four steals. Sean O‘Mara added 10 points.

Terry Nolan Jr. led George Washington with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Jair Bolden and Yuta Watanabe each had 16 points.

Xavier led throughout. An 11-1 run in the first half proved to be the difference with the Musketeers taking a 33-21 lead with 6:17 left before halftime.

Bluiett set the tone in the first half, scoring 12 points with three rebounds and two assists. He made 2 of 3 shots from 3-point range. Goodin added eight points, four assists and three steals by halftime.

George Washington went on an 8-0 run, fueled by a couple of layups by Nolan, to cut Xavier’s lead to 62-56 with 8:51 left in regulation.

Xavier responded with an 11-2 run to pull away.

The Musketeers dominated the interior, outscoring the Colonials 54-16 in the paint. They outrebounded George Washington 38-26.