Maten’s double-double lifts Georgia past Winthrop

Yante Maten scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Georgia managed to survive a stern test from Winthrop 87-82 on Tuesday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Maten and William Jackson II had baskets in the final 1:30 for the Bulldogs (7-1), who won their third straight game.

Jackson finished with 14 points and seven assists, and Michael Edwards added 11 points off the bench for Georgia.

Winthrop senior guard Xavier Cooks finished with 31 points for the Eagles (5-4), who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Cooks scored 21 points in the second half, as Winthrop maintained a single-digit lead until the final minutes.

Rayshaun Hammonds knocked down a 3-pointer that gave Georgia a 77-74 lead with 3:20 to play. The Bulldogs never trailed the rest of the way, and put away the Eagles at the foul line in the final minute.

Georgia jumped out to an early lead. Jackson hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Bulldogs led 26-14 midway through the first half.

Winthrop battled back, closing out the half with an 11-2 run and cutting the Georgia lead to 40-38 on a 3-pointer from Austin Awad right before halftime.

Maten had 14 points and nine rebounds in the first half en route to his fourth double-double of the season.

Hammonds and Derek Ogbeide each finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs, who outscored Winthrop 23-14 at the foul line.

Junior guard Nych Smith added 12 points, and Anders Broman finished with 11 points for Winthrop.