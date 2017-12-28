Georgia Tech fends off winless Coppin State

Ben Lammers scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech over upset-minded Coppin State 76-62 on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs went on a 12-0 run to wrest control late from winless Coppin State (0-14) to avoid the upset.

Georgia Tech (6-6) was trailing 54-51 with less than 10 minutes to go when Cedric Council Jr. connected on a 3-point jumper.

Lammers’ tip-in was followed by Josh Okogie’s layup with 8:55 to go and the Yellow Jackets had the lead for good.

Four straight free throws from Okogie and a pair by Lammers put Georgia Tech up 61-54. Brandon Alston’s free throws made the score 63-54.

Tadric Jackson scored 17 off the bench while Okogie finished with 13 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech went to the free-throw line 21 times and made 20 of their attempts. The Eagles made two of their three tries from the foul line.

Council led the Eagles with 17 points and Lamar Morgan added 12.

Coppin State didn’t play like a team looking for its first win. The Eagles took a 21-18 lead on a 3-pointer by Karonn Davis with a little more than eight minutes left in the first half. They opened up a 30-24 lead on Davis’ jumper and took a 33-30 lead into halftime.

The Eagles connected on 12 of 26 3-point attempts (46.2 percent) while the Yellow Jackets made only 4 of 10.

Coppin State maintained the lead until Jackson’s layup tied the game at 40-all. Adam Traore’s layup put the Eagles back up by five before the Yellow Jackets took control.

Georgia Tech controlled the boards, outrebounding the Eagles, 41-24.