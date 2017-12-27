Preview: Coppin State at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has one final opportunity to figure out things before ACC play starts this weekend, hosting winless Coppin State on Wednesday and looking to win for just the second time in seven games. The Yellow Jackets fell apart in the second half again in Friday’s 85-81 home defeat to Wright State, blowing a nine-point halftime lead thanks to a sloppy performance on both ends of the court in the final 20 minutes.

The Yellow Jackets allowed Wright State to shoot 66.7 percent from the field after halftime, while on offense committing 11 turnovers in the second half. Three nights earlier against Georgia, the Yellow Jackets were blitzed by 71.4 percent shooting in the second half of a 21-point loss to Georgia, a game Georgia Tech trailed by just two at halftime. “It’s just a recipe for disaster,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner told reporters after the Wright State loss. “We’re just not very good right now.” Coppin State has been worse, however, losing by an average margin of 21.9 points during a season-opening 13-game losing streak.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT COPPIN STATE (0-13): The Eagles average just 53.7 points on 32.2 percent shooting from the field – ranking last among 351 Division I teams in both categories. Lamar Morgan scored 18 points in the Eagles’ 66-53 loss to Mount St. Mary’s on Friday, two days after Coppin State scored only 38 points in a 39-point blowout loss at No. 7 West Virginia. Leading scorer DeJuan Clayton (10.2 points per game) has missed the past seven contests with a knee injury.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (5-6): The Yellow Jackets have allowed 80-plus points in their past two games, a disappointing showing for a team ranked 43rd in the nation in scoring defense (64.9 points per game). Sophomore guard Josh Okogie has averaged 20.3 points in three games since returning from injury and suspension, finishing with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting against Wright State. Center Ben Lammers, slowed by an ankle injury, finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds Friday for his third double-double of the season.

TIP-INS

1. The Yellow Jackets have yet to score more than 35 points in a second half this season.

2. Georgia Tech freshman G Jose Alvarado scored 23 points against Wright State, raising his season average to 14.7 points per outing.

3. The Yellow Jackets have recorded 32 steals in their past three games.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 75, Coppin State 55