Georgia Tech ‘own tip-in’ gives Grambling upset win

Georgia Tech freshman Curtis Haywood II tipped the ball into his own basket with 6.6 seconds left to give Grambling State a stunning 64-63 nonconference road upset of the Yellow Jackets on Friday night.

Tthe Tigers (2-5, all on the road) held on for the win after blowing a 16-point lead in the final 10 minutes.

After the Yellow Jackets’ Tadric Jackson missed two free throws with 34.4 left, the Tigers called timeout with 22 seconds left.

Grambling, picked to finish last in the SWAC, put the ball in the hands of sophomore guard Ivy Smith Jr., who held the ball and then drove to the basket. His runner missed and Haywood, who hit a big 3-pointer in the late charge, and teammate Ben Lammers had a clear shot at the rebound, the ball popping off Haywood’s hands and into the basket.

Tech (4-2 with a four-game winning streak snapped) had a last chance but freshman Jose Alvarado, who shot them back into the game, failed to convert and first-year Grambling coach Donte’ Jackson, whose team is in the midst of playing 12 of its first 13 games on the road, had the impressive win.

Diontae Jones led the Tigers with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Axel Mpoyo scored 14 points and grabbed eight boards and Smith had 14 points and dished out six assists.

Alvarado scored 20 of his 22 points in the final 10 minutes, while Jackson posted 19 points and seven rebounds.

Lammers, who came in leading the Yellow Jackets with 16.2 points and eight rebounds per game, was just 1-for-7 from the floor and scored four points. He did block seven shots and haul down nine rebounds.

The game was the sixth of the Georgia Tech Showcase.

The Tigers play their first home game of the season when they host NAIA Tugaloo College Monday night, while the Yellow Jackets finish their six-game showcase against Tennessee Sunday.