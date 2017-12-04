Turner, Tennessee too strong for Georgia Tech

Lamonte Turner matched a career-best 24 points as Tennessee outlasted Georgia Tech 77-70 on Sunday night in Atlanta.

The Volunteers overcame foul trouble to win their fourth game in a row and improved to 6-1 on the season. The pesky Yellow Jackets dropped to 4-3.

Josh Pastner’s squad kept Tennessee’s offense flustered for most of the night, including a five-minute scoreless stretch midway through the second half to draw within one point with less than three minutes to play.

But the Vols proved too much as Turner capped a 10-3 run with a breakaway layup to put Tennessee up by nine points with 51 seconds remaining.

Turner went 3 of 8 from 3-point range and was perfect in nine attempts from the line. Tennessee is now 5-0 in games in which the sophomore guard hits at least three shots from beyond the arc.

Tennessee’s top-two post players in Grant Williams and Kyle Alexander each fouled out in the game’s final three minutes. Alexander had a game-high 11 rebounds to go along with seven points. Williams exited with 11 points and six boards.

Ben Lammers used a big second half to lead Georgia Tech with 17 points and nine rebounds. Tadric Jackson scored 15 points, Jose Alvarado had 14 and Curtis Haywood added 12 for the Yellow Jackets.

Jordan Bowden and Admiral Schofield each scored 10 points for Tennessee, which shot 43.4 percent from the field to Georgia Tech’s 38.9 percent.

The contest was the third of a four-game contract between the two schools that will conclude next season, with both programs previously trading wins. Tennessee has now won 10 of 12 games against the Yellow Jackets.