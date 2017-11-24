FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia Tech pulls away from North Texas
Sections
Featured
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
Black Friday
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
Commentary
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 24, 2017 / 11:32 PM / in 2 hours

Georgia Tech pulls away from North Texas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia Tech pulls away from North Texas

Georgia Tech had four players score in double figures, led by Jose Alvarado’s 19 points, in its 63-49 win over North Texas in a non-conference game Friday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Curtis Haywood (15 points), Tadric Jackson (14) and Ben Lammers (11) all scored in double figures for the Yellow Jackets (3-1). The six others who played for Georgia Tech totaled only four points.

North Texas (3-3) was led by Roosevelt Smart’s 14 points. He was the lone scorer for the Mean Green in double figures.

Georgia Tech had 16 assists -- led by four each by Alvarado and Haywood -- out of their 23 field goals made.

The Yellow Jackets started the second half outscoring North Texas 8-2 to take a 29-21 lead with 17:12 remaining in regulation. That proved to be a pivotal stretch because the turnover-prone Mean Green came no closer than six points afterward.

North Texas committed 19 turnovers in the game, a few of them helping Georgia Tech extend its lead to 45-30 with 9:37 left.

Georgia Tech outscored North Texas 15-4 in points off turnovers, many of the points resulting from layups. The Yellow Jackets scored 13 fast-break points while North Texas had only three. The Mean Green outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 31-24.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.