Georgia Tech pulls away from North Texas

Georgia Tech had four players score in double figures, led by Jose Alvarado’s 19 points, in its 63-49 win over North Texas in a non-conference game Friday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.

Curtis Haywood (15 points), Tadric Jackson (14) and Ben Lammers (11) all scored in double figures for the Yellow Jackets (3-1). The six others who played for Georgia Tech totaled only four points.

North Texas (3-3) was led by Roosevelt Smart’s 14 points. He was the lone scorer for the Mean Green in double figures.

Georgia Tech had 16 assists -- led by four each by Alvarado and Haywood -- out of their 23 field goals made.

The Yellow Jackets started the second half outscoring North Texas 8-2 to take a 29-21 lead with 17:12 remaining in regulation. That proved to be a pivotal stretch because the turnover-prone Mean Green came no closer than six points afterward.

North Texas committed 19 turnovers in the game, a few of them helping Georgia Tech extend its lead to 45-30 with 9:37 left.

Georgia Tech outscored North Texas 15-4 in points off turnovers, many of the points resulting from layups. The Yellow Jackets scored 13 fast-break points while North Texas had only three. The Mean Green outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 31-24.