No. 7 Gonzaga clobbers Cal State Bakersfield

Junior forward Rui Hachimura scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help No. 7 Gonzaga notch an 89-54 victory over visiting Cal State Bakersfield on Monday night at Spokane, Wash.

Junior power forward Brandon Clarke recorded 16 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. added 16 points, five assists and three steals for the Bulldogs (13-2). Senior forward Jeremy Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds and senior point guard Josh Perkins scored 10 points as Gonzaga won its fourth straight game.

Sophomore guard Jarkel Joiner scored 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting for the Roadrunners (8-5), who had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Hachimura’s 20-plus-point outing was his 10th of the season. Gonzaga shot 51.7 percent from the field and was 10 of 26 from 3-point range.

Bakersfield shot 36.7 percent from the field — including 3 of 19 from long range — while committing 20 turnovers.

The Bulldogs made 11 miscues and had a 29-9 edge in points off turnovers.

Gonzaga led by 19 at halftime and scored the first seven points of the second half to take a 50-24 lead.

Perkins later scored five straight points — including a 3-pointer — to give the Bulldogs a 62-35 edge with 13:55 remaining.

The lead topped 30 for the first time when Perkins drained a 3-pointer to push Gonzaga’s advantage to 76-45 with 6:51 left.

The lead topped out at 35 points.

Hachimura scored 13 first-half points to help Gonzaga hold a 43-24 lead at the break.

Bakersfield trailed by just three points more than 11 1/2 minutes into the contest before the Bulldogs rattled off 13 straight points. Jones started the burst with a 3-pointer and Hachimura capped it with a layup to make it 28-12 with 4:52 left in the half.

Gonzaga ended the half in style when Jones delivered a quick pass to Clarke, who banked home a 12-foot runner at the buzzer to account for the 19-point halftime edge.

—Field Level Media