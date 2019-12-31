No. 1 Gonzaga rolls over Detroit Mercy

Filip Petrusev scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting to help top-ranked Gonzaga roll to a 93-72 victory over Detroit Mercy on Monday night at Spokane, Wash.

Dec 30, 2019; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert (24) goes up for a rebound against Detroit Titans forward Chris Brandon (21) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Woolridge scored a season-high 21 points, and he also contributed eight assists and six rebounds as the Bulldogs (14-1) won their sixth consecutive game. Wooldridge was 7-of-9 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Drew Timme scored 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting and also collected seven rebounds and Anton Watson added 11 points for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs stretched the nation’s longest home-court winning streak to 31.

Antoine Davis made five 3-pointers while scoring 31 points for Detroit Mercy (2-12), which has dropped nine of its past 10 games. Davis, a sophomore, has 34 20-point outings in 43 career games.

Justin Miller added 17 points for the Titans, who fell to 0-8 on the road. Chris Brandon recorded 10 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots for Detroit Mercy.

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie (ankle) sat out the contest.

The Bulldogs shot 50.8 percent from the field, including 10 of 23 from 3-point range. The Titans shot 42.2 percent and 9 of 28 from behind the arc.

Gonzaga led by 16 at the break before opening the second half by scoring the first 12 points to push the lead to 65-37. Woolridge capped the spurt with a layup that hit high off the glass before dropping through the net with 15:50 left.

The lead was comfortable the rest of the way despite Davis firing away from all over the court. His fifth 3-pointer pulled Detroit within 77-58 with 6:38 left before the Bulldogs went on an 11-2 surge to again make it a 28-point margin with 4:12 remaining.

Gonzaga shot 73.1 percent (19 of 26) from the field in the first half en route to a 53-37 lead.

Woolridge had 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting — including four 3-pointers — and Petrusev made all five of his field-goal attempts while scoring 16 points.

Woolridge scored 11 points during a 15-0 burst that saw Gonzaga take a 27-8 lead with 11:08 left in the first half.

Woolridge knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the half to give the Bulldogs a 37-19 advantage with 6:48 left.

The Titans responded with an 11-3 run and cut their deficit to 40-30 on a 3-pointer by Jordan Gorman with 4:53 remaining.

—Field Level Media