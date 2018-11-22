No. 3 Gonzaga edges No. 1 Duke for Maui crown

EditorsNote: Removes an unneeded “than” in second sentence, tweaks a few stats

Rui Hachimura’s layup with 1:15 left Wednesday snapped a tie and gave No. 3 Gonzaga an 89-87 win over top-ranked Duke for the Maui Invitational championship in Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Bulldogs (6-0) hung on with their defense. The Blue Devils (5-1) missed seven shots in the last 54 seconds, with Brandon Clarke rejecting RJ Barrett’s driving layup at the buzzer after Hachimura missed two free throws with 10.6 seconds remaining that could have wrapped it up.

It was the first loss in 18 games at the Maui Invitational for Duke, which rallied from a 16-point, second-half deficit to tie the game at 87-87 on Zion Williamson’s short jumper with 1:41 remaining.

Hachimura topped Gonzaga, which won the event for the second time, with 20 points and seven rebounds, and he added five assists. Zach Norvell Jr. sank four 3-pointers and added 18 points, while Clarke finished with 17 points and six blocks despite playing only 23 minutes due to foul trouble. Filip Petrusev came off the Bulldogs’ bench to score 11 points.

Barrett tallied a game-high 23 points but made just 9 of 25 shots from the field, while Williamson contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points, and Cam Reddish, who played only 25 minutes due to foul trouble, added 10.

Duke trailed for a total of 35 seconds in its first five games, four of them lopsided wins and the other a 78-72 decision over Auburn on Tuesday night. Gonzaga put the Blue Devils in chase mode almost from the outset.

Duke’s only first-half lead was at 2-0, and it lasted for all of 12 seconds. The Zags promptly ripped back-to-back 3-pointers and never trailed for the half’s remainder, although the teams went back-and-forth for about 11 1/2 minutes before Gonzaga gained separation.

A 16-6 spurt, capped by a Hachimura jumper, gave the Zags a 42-31 lead with 4:10 left in the half. The margin reached 14 when Josh Perkins canned a 3-pointer before back-to-back 3-balls by Barrett and Jones shaved the margin to 47-39 at halftime.

