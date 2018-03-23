FSU upsets Gonzaga to advance to Elite Eight

Guard Terance Mann had 18 points and the deep Florida State bench came up big one more time as the ninth-seeded Seminoles posted their second straight major upset in the NCAA Tournament with a 75-60 victory over the fourth-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs Thursday in the West Regional at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Starters C.J. Walker and Braian Angola had nine points apiece and reserve Trent Forrest had seven points, six rebounds and six assists for the Seminoles (23-11), who also beat the West No. 1 seed Xavier in the second round last Sunday.

With Forrest leading the way, Florida State reserves had 30 points, 19 rebounds and five of the Seminoles’ nine blocked shots. The Seminoles’ bench had 42 points against Missouri and 46 against Xavier in its previous tournament victories.

Rui Hachimura had 16 points and nine rebounds, Zach Norvell Jr. had 14 points and Johnathan Williams had eight points and 11 rebounds for Bulldogs (32-5), who had the nation’s longest winning streak snapped at 16 games.

Hachimura made his second start of the season, an emergency start in place of 6-foot-10 Killian Tillie, who aggravated a persistent hip injury during pregame warmups. Tillie, who was averaging 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds, was listed as a starter when lineups were distributed 20 minutes before the game.

The Seminoles will meet the Michigan in the West Regional final game Saturday, their third appearance in the Elite Eight.

Gonzaga, whose largest lead was three in the first half, got within five points at 59-54 when Corey Kispert made a 3-pointer with 5:21 remaining, but the Zags failed to get enough stops at the other end to get closer. Phil Cofer’s breakaway dunk with 4:01 remaining game made it 66-55 as the Seminoles pulled away.

Gonzaga had one burst. After Walker’s 3-pointer pushed the Seminoles’ lead to 23-11 nine minutes into the game, the Bulldogs went on a 15-0 run fueled by two layups from Williams, another from Hachimura and Perkins’ 3-pointer from the top the key, giving Gonzaga a 26-23 lead with just over six minutes remaining.

Florida State missed nine straight field-goal attempts went five minutes, three seconds without scoring but recovered behind two 3-pointers from Walker and one by PJ Savoy for a 41-32 halftime lead.

