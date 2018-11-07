Hachimura goes off, leads No. 3 Gonzaga over Idaho State

Junior forward Rui Hachimura poured in a career-high 33 points on 13-of-18 shooting to help No. 3 Gonzaga roll to a 120-79 season-opening victory over Idaho State on Tuesday night at Spokane, Wash.

Sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. added 23 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 58.6 percent from the field. Junior forward Brandon Clarke recorded 15 points and nine rebounds, sophomore forward Corey Kispert added 14 points and freshman forward Filip Petrusev had 12.

Junior guard Brandon Boyd scored 15 points to pace Idaho State. Junior Chier Maker added 14 points, and junior center Kelvin Jones had 11 for the Bengals, who shot 45.7 percent from the field and committed 15 turnovers.

Gonzaga cruised despite the absence of junior forward Killian Tillie, who recently underwent surgery on his right ankle to repair a stress fracture. He is slated to be sidelined approximately seven more weeks.

The Bulldogs held a 42-30 rebounding advantage and made 30 of 37 free throws. The Bengals were 9 of 13 from the line.

Gonzaga committed just seven turnovers.

The Bulldogs led by 18 at halftime and more than doubled the margin over the first 6:37 of the second half.

Hachimura delivered three dunks, the latter one being part of a three-point play to give Gonzaga a 79-50 lead with 14:53 remaining.

It also began an 11-0 run that increased the advantage to 87-50. Senior guard Geno Crandall capped the spurt with three free throws after being fouled while shooting from behind the arc to push the lead to 37.

Clarke’s layup allowed the Bulldogs to reach the century mark with 7:53 to play.

The lead went over 40 when Petrusev hit two free throws to make it 110-69 with 4:07 left. The advantage topped out at 43 points.

Hachimura scored 21 points, and Norvell added 19 as Gonzaga led 60-42 at the break.

Idaho State played with the Zags over the first nine minutes and led 21-20 after a 3-pointer by freshman guard Austin Smellie with 11:20 remaining in the first half.

Gonzaga outscored the Bengals 39-15 over the next nine-plus minutes, with Hachimura’s layup making it 59-36 with 2:06 left.

