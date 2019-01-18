No. 5 Gonzaga rips Loyola Marymount for 8th straight win

Sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. scored 17 points to help No. 5 Gonzaga roll to a 73-55 victory over visiting Loyola Marymount on Thursday night in West Coast Conference play at Spokane, Wash.

Junior power forward Brandon Clarke had 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting and had three blocked shots as the Bulldogs (17-2, 4-0 WCC) won their eighth consecutive game. Sophomore forward Corey Kispert recorded 12 points and junior forward Rui Hachimura scored 10 for Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs notched their 20th straight victory over the Lions. It also marked their 29th consecutive home triumph over Loyola Marymount.

Senior guard James Batemon scored 12 points as the lone player in double digits for Loyola Marymount (13-5, 1-3).

The Bulldogs shot 50.9 percent from the field and made 7 of 23 from 3-point range. Gonzaga had a 42-24 edge in points in the paint and posted a 14-0 advantage in fast-break points.

The Lions shot 38.2 percent from the field, including 5 of 9 from behind the arc.

Both teams were carless with the ball — Loyola Marymount committing 17 turnovers and Gonzaga accumulating 16. The Bulldogs held a 35-31 rebounding edge.

The Bulldogs have won by an average of 35 points during their eight-game winning streak. Six of the victories have been by more than 30 points.

Gonzaga led by 14 early in the second half before erupting for 12 straight points. Clarke’s three-point play capped the surge to make it 50-24 with 15:42 left.

The Lions moved within 18 points late in the contest before falling to 3-4 on the road this season.

The Bulldogs’ largest lead was 29 points as they improved to 41-3 against Loyola Marymount during coach Mark Few’s 19 seasons as coach.

The Lions were within 21-18 after sophomore forward Eli Scott’s layup with 7:50 left before Gonzaga began to pull away with a 13-2 run.

The Bulldogs led 36-22 at the break. Kispert scored nine in the half.

—Field Level Media