No. 9 Gonzaga pounds Loyola Marymount

EditorsNote: updates second graf with Saint Mary’s losing

Freshman forward Corey Kispert scored 14 points as No. 9 Gonzaga stretched its winning streak against Loyola Marymount to 18 games with a 76-46 trouncing Thursday in West Coast Conference play at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash.

Senior forward Johnathan Williams had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and sophomore forward Killian Tillie also had 12 points for the Bulldogs, who defeated the Lions at home for the 28th consecutive meeting. Gonzaga (24-4, 14-1 WCC) won its eighth straight game and moved into first place by one game over Saint Mary‘s, which lost to San Francisco late Thursday night.

The Bulldogs, who had 12 steals, are 39-3 against the Lions during coach Mark Few’s 18-season tenure.

Loyola Marymount played without junior point guard James Batemon (unspecified reason) and senior wing Steven Haney (injury) -- the team’s first- and third-leading scorers. Freshman forward Eli Scott, the second-leading scorer, had a team-best 16 points for the Lions (8-18, 3-12).

Loyola Marymount shot just 32.7 percent from the field and 3 of 18 from 3-point range while posting its lowest point total of the season. The previous low was 48 in a 20-point loss to Boise State on Nov. 25.

The Lions trailed 57-39 after LMU junior guard Jeffery McClendon buried a 3-pointer with 10:43 left in the contest. Tillie drained two 3-pointers and Kispert sank one during the ensuing 15-0 run as the Bulldogs increased their lead to 33 with 5:34 remaining.

Sophomore forward Rui Hachimura and senior guard Silas Melson added 10 points apiece for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs shot 51 percent from the field, held a 38-26 rebounding margin and forced 18 turnovers.

Gonzaga had a 13-2 edge in fast-break points while taking a 39-20 lead into the break. The Bulldogs finished the game with a 15-4 differential on the fast-break.

Junior guard Josh Perkins, freshman guard Zach Norvell Jr. and Williams all hit 3-pointers during a game-opening 17-0 run. Scott finally got the Lions on the board with a basket with 14:28 remaining in the half.

Loyola Marymount trailed by 12 after a basket by sophomore guard Cameron Allen with 10:34 to play. Gonzaga responded with 12 consecutive points, with Melson connecting on two free throws to end the run and make it 31-7 with 5:33 left.

--Field Level Media