No. 2 Gonzaga keeps rolling with rout of Loyola Marymount

Feb 6, 2020; Spokane, Washington, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions forward Jordan Bell (23) shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Filip Petrusev scored 21 points to lead the second-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs to an 85-67 home victory over the visiting Loyola Marymount Lions on Thursday in Spokane, Wash.

The win was the Bulldogs’ (24-1, 10-0 West Coast Conference) 23nd straight over the Lions, their 16th straight this season and 36th consecutive at home.

Drew Timme got the start for Killian Tillie and recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Tillie, the Bulldogs’ third-leading scorer, missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury.

Admon Gilder scored 17 off the Gonzaga bench. Ryan Woolridge added 12 points and Corey Kispert had 11 points and five steals.

Eli Scott led the Lions (8-16, 2-8) with 15 points, but committed six turnovers. Ivan Alipiev added 12 for the Lions.

Gonzaga never trailed, and the game was tied just twice in the early going. The Bulldogs opened up a 17-7 lead on a Timme jumper. The Lions kept it close for a while and trailed just 32-26 on Jordan Bell’s layup with 3:29 left in the first half.

Kispert’s 3-point jumper near the end of the first half gave the Bulldogs a 38-30 lead at intermission.

Gonzaga shot 59.1 percent from the field in the first half and held LMU to just 41.4 percent.

Petrusev and Woolridge set the tone early in the second half. Petrusev made a pair of free throws and then drew Bell’s third foul on a layup.

Woolridge also made three layups as the Bulldogs started to pull away.

A steal by Timme and another Woolridge layup put Gonzaga up 52-38. The Bulldogs went on a 12-4 run and led by 22 at 64-42 on Gilder’s 3-pointer.

Gonzaga kept up the pressure. A Woolridge steal led to an emphatic dunk by Petrusev. Joel Ayayi followed with another steal and beat the Lions downcourt for another layup and a 72-45 Gonzaga lead.

The Bulldogs made 30 of 50 (60 percent) field-goal attempts. The Lions warmed in the second half and finished 27-for-55 (49.1 percent) for the game.

—Field Level Media