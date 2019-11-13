No. 8 Gonzaga overwhelms North Dakota

Sophomore Filip Petrusev scored 19 points and recorded career-bests of 15 rebounds and four blocked shots to help No. 8 Gonzaga cruise to a 97-66 victory over North Dakota on Tuesday night at Spokane, Wash.

Nov 12, 2019; Spokane, WA, USA; North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Marlon Stewart (1) shoots the basketball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Filip Petrusev (3) and Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert (24) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Kispert added team-bests of 20 points and five assists as the Bulldogs (3-0) won their 25th consecutive home game. Drew Timme added 16 points, Anton Watson registered 15 points and eight rebounds, and Admon Gilder and Joel Ayayi had 10 points apiece.

Marlon Stewart scored 21 points to pace North Dakota (1-1). Filip Rebraca added 16 points and 13 rebounds, Aanen Moody tallied 11 points and De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 10.

Gonzaga senior forward Killian Tillie missed his third straight game. He underwent knee surgery 5 1/2 weeks ago. The Bulldogs haven’t missed Tillie, as they have won their first three games by an average of 37.3 points.

Gonzaga shot 57.7 percent from the field, including 7 of 16 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs controlled the boards by a 53-29 margin.

The Fighting Hawks shot just 34.7 percent from the floor and were just 7 of 31 from behind the arc.

The Bulldogs led by 19 points at the half and increased the margin to 68-43 when Ryan Woolridge split two free throws with 13:51 left.

The advantage reached 88-59 when Kispert buried a 3-pointer with 5:31 left.

The margin reached 30 for the first time on Pavel Zakharov’s basket to make it 92-62 with 3:11 remaining.

The lead topped out at 31 points.

Gonzaga shot 59 percent from the field while taking a 55-36 lead into the break.

Petrusev scored 13 first-half points, Kispert had 12 and Timme added 10.

Timme’s inside hoop gave the Bulldogs a 15-2 lead less than 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

North Dakota moved within 30-21 with 8:24 left after Stewart drained two 3-pointers in a 20-second span.

Gonzaga responded with a 14-1 burst — Timme had six of the points — to stretch the lead to 44-22 with 3:23 left in the half.

—Field Level Media