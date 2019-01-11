No. 5 Gonzaga flattens Pacific

EditorsNote: rewords third graf

Senior point guard Josh Perkins recorded 14 points and six assists to help No. 5 Gonzaga roll to a 67-36 victory over visiting Pacific on Thursday night in West Coast Conference play at Spokane, Wash.

Sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds as the Bulldogs (15-2, 2-0 WCC) won their sixth straight game. Junior power forward Brandon Clarke had 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots, and junior forward Rui Hachimura scored 10 points as Gonzaga defeated the Tigers for the 13th straight time.

The Bulldogs’ average winning margin is 41.5 points during their six-game streak. Gonzaga is allowing an average of 47.3 points during the stretch.

Senior guard Roberto Gallinat scored nine points on three 3-pointers for Pacific (10-8, 0-3), which lost for the fourth time in the past five games.

Gonzaga is 11-0 at home.

The Bulldogs shot 43.4 percent from the field, including 6 of 24 from 3-point range.

Pacific committed 22 turnovers while shooting 26.7 percent from the field. The Tigers were 4 of 15 from behind the arc.

The Bulldogs had a 27-6 edge in points scored off turnovers. Gonzaga committed 11 turnovers.

The Bulldogs scored eight straight points early in the second half to take a 42-17 advantage on Clarke’s basket with 16:24 to play.

The lead went over 30 for the first time when Clarke drained two free throws to make it 58-27 with 7:56 left.

Pacific went 10:48 between field goals until freshman guard Ajare Sanni drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 63-32 with 3:04 remaining.

The Zags led by as many as 35 points.

Gonzaga shot 56.5 percent from the field and forced 14 turnovers while taking a 34-15 lead into the break.

It was tied at 10 nine-plus minutes into the contest before the Bulldogs posted two 12-0 runs during a stretch in which they scored 24 of 27 points.

Clarke’s dunk capped the first 12-point run to make it 22-10 with 5:44 left in the half. Hachimura scored the final four points of the second 12-0 burst to boost the lead to 21 points with 1:08 remaining.

