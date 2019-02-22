Perkins sets school record as No. 2 Gonzaga routs Pepperdine

EditorsNote: Corrects name in hed; comma tweaks throughout

Feb 21, 2019; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Brandon Clarke (15) rebounds the basketball in against the Pepperdine Waves in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Junior forward Rui Hachimura scored 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting, and sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 points and four steals as No. 2 Gonzaga recorded a 92-64 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night in West Coast Conference play at Spokane, Wash.

Senior point guard Josh Perkins scored 10 points and also notched nine assists as the Bulldogs (26-2, 13-0 WCC) stretched the nation’s longest winning streak to 17 games. Perkins became the all-time assists leader (670) in Gonzaga history, surpassing school legend Matt Santangelo (668 from 1996-2000).

“It means a lot, it means everything,” Perkins said in a postgame television interview on AT&T SportsNet. “A lot of credit goes to my teammates. Without them, I’m nothing.”

Junior power forward Brandon Clarke contributed 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting and collected 11 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Bulldogs, who defeated Pepperdine for the 36th straight time. Gonzaga shot 62.7 percent from the field, including 8 of 21 from behind the arc.

Senior forward Darnell Dunn had 16 points and seven rebounds to pace the Waves (12-16, 5-9), who have lost their last 21 visits to Spokane.

Sophomore swingman Jade’ Smith added 13 points, and sophomore guard Colbey Ross had 12 points and eight assists for Pepperdine, which shot just 38.8 percent from the field and 7 of 23 from 3-point range.

Hachimura scored 21 first-half points on 9-of-11 shooting, and Norvell knocked down four 3-pointers while adding 17 points as Gonzaga led 53-33 at the break.

Hachimura ended the half with a 3-pointer with four seconds left to give Gonzaga its first 20-point lead.

The Bulldogs continued the onslaught by opening the second half with a 15-2 run. Clarke’s dunk pushed the lead above 30 for the first time at 66-35 with 15:33 remaining, and freshman forward Filip Petrusev followed with a basket 45 seconds later to cap the surge.

Gonzaga didn’t make a field goal over the next 5:52, and the Waves went on a 21-3 spurt to trim their deficit to 71-56 with 9:10 left.

The Bulldogs finally broke their drought when Perkins delivered the record assist. He floated a short-range lob to a leaping Clarke, who laid the ball in off the glass with 8:57 remaining to begin a 21-2 burst.

Freshman guard Joel Ayayi culminated the explosion with a basket to make it 92-58 with 2:02 left.

—Field Level Media