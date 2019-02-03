No. 4 Gonzaga rips San Diego for 12th straight win

EditorsNote: rewords eighth graf

Feb 2, 2019; Spokane, WA, USA; San Diego Toreros forward Yauhen Massalski (25) shoots the basketball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Rui Hachimura scored 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field to lead No. 4 Gonzaga to an 85-69 win over San Diego in a West Coast Conference game Saturday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash.

Gonzaga (21-2, 8-0 West Coast Conference) extended its winning streak to 12 games since losing at North Carolina on Dec. 15. The Bulldogs have won nine straight against San Diego (15-8, 4-4). They are 16-0 against the Toreros at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

San Diego’s Isaiah Pineiro tied his career high with 30 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He also had 11 rebounds, giving him his eighth double-double of the season.

Isaiah Wright added 16 points for San Diego.

The Toreros’ second-leading scorer, Olin Carter III, missed his fifth straight game with an abdominal injury. He scored 42 points in two losses to Gonzaga last season.

Gonzaga’s Zach Norvell Jr. had 21 points, making 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and 7 of 10 overall. Brandon Clarke had 12 points and eight rebounds and Josh Perkins added 12 points, six assists and three steals.

Gonzaga took a 40-32 lead into halftime by taking advantage of San Diego’s 10 turnovers to outscore the Toreros 16-5 in points off turnovers.

The Bulldogs scored the last six points of the half, holding San Diego without a point in the last 3:17. The Toreros had three turnovers and missed two shots in that pivotal stretch.

Norvell made a basket with three seconds left in the half to put the Bulldogs ahead 40-32. Hachimura had 20 points by halftime.

San Diego’s scoring drought extended in the second half until 17:57 remained, when Yauhen Massalski made a layup, cutting Gonzaga’s lead to 44-34.

The closest the Toreros got after that was 48-42 with 15:06 left following a 3-pointer by Pineiro. Gonzaga’s lead was trimmed to 61-53 following another Pineiro 3-pointer with 7:56 remaining.

Gonzaga went on a 13-2 run after that to put the game away. Norvell made three 3-pointers in that stretch.

