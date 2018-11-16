No. 3 Gonzaga powers past Texas A&M with big second half

Sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. made four 3-pointers while scoring 22 points to help No. 3 Gonzaga cruise to a 94-71 victory over Texas A&M on Thursday night in nonconference play at Spokane, Wash.

Junior forward Rui Hachimura added 18 points as the Bulldogs (3-0) broke the game open over the final 25 minutes. Junior forward Brandon Clarke recorded 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots, senior guard Geno Crandall added 13 points and freshman forward Filip Petrusev had 10.

Sophomore wing Savion Flagg scored 18 points to pace Texas A&M (1-2). Sophomore guard TJ Starks added 16 points and freshman forward John Walker III tallied 10 for the Aggies, who shot just 41.5 percent from the field, 5 of 18 from 3-point range and 12 of 19 from the free-throw line.

Gonzaga shot 49.2 percent from the field, including 7 of 21 from long range. The Bulldogs were 23 of 32 from the line while posting a 48-36 edge in points in the paint.

Gonzaga senior point guard Josh Perkins had six assists to become the sixth player in school history to record 500 assists. Perkins has 503.

Texas A&M senior guard Admon Gilder missed his third straight game with hamstring and knee injuries.

Gonzaga led by 10 at halftime and quickly began to pull away in the second half.

Clarke’s dunk capped a 14-4 spurt to give the Bulldogs a 20-point lead at 57-37 with 15:33 remaining.

Sophomore guard Jay Jay Chandler drained a 3-pointer to pull the Aggies within 66-51 with 9:54 remaining. But Gonzaga followed with a 15-1 run with Clarke’s basket making it 81-52 with 6:43 left.

The lead topped out at 34 points.

The Bulldogs used an 8-2 run to open up a seven-point lead with 7:54 left in the half before the Aggies answered with a 9-2 surge with Starks scoring to tie it at 28 with 5:37 remaining.

Perkins responded with back-to-back layups as Gonzaga scored seven straight to take the lead for good.

Hachimura ended the half with a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs the 43-33 halftime advantage.

