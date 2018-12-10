Schofield rallies No. 7 Tennessee to sink No. 1 Gonzaga

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected name in 6th graf

Admiral Schofield had career highs with 30 points and six 3-pointers, including the game-winner with 24 seconds left, as the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers upset the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs 76-73 in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix on Sunday.

Schofield had 25 points in the second half, and he scored Tennessee’s last 11 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Volunteers overcame a 68-63 deficit in the final 4:16. Grant Williams, whose layup started a 13-5 run to close the game, finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke had 21 points apiece for the Bulldogs (9-1), who were attempting to start the season 10-0 for the second time in school history. The 2016-17 team was 29-0 before losing to North Carolina in the NCAA tournament finals in suburban Glendale, Ariz. Clarke added nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks, while Hachimura had eight rebounds.

Schofield banked in a 3-pointer from above the key to give the Vols a 73-71 lead with 1:20 remaining. Hachimura missed a shot at the other end, but Tennessee’s Jordan Bone tripped over his own man and was called from traveling after getting the rebound.

Hachimura made two free throws with 45.8 seconds remaining to tie it at 73 before Schofield’s three with 24 seconds remaining, which came off an assist from Bone on a pick-and-pop at the top of the key. Zach Norvell Jr. and Hachimura each missed contested shots in the final 10 seconds, sandwiched around a missed Tennessee free throw with seven seconds remaining.

Jordan Bowden had 11 points and three 3-pointers for the Volunteers (7-1), whose only loss this season was to No. 2 Kansas in the championship game of the NIT Tip-Off on Nov. 23.

Norvell and Corey Kispert had 13 points and three 3-pointers apiece for the Bulldogs, who entered the game ranked second in Division I in scoring and field-goal percentage.

Gonzaga outshot Tennessee 45.8 percent to 40.3 percent from the field and scored six more points at the free-throw line, but the Vols made 12 threes to seven by the Bulldogs.

Tennessee led 34-33 at the half after leading by as many as nine. Gonzaga used a 16-5 run to take its own lead at 27-24 with 6:15 before the break, and the Bulldogs pushed it to as many as six before Bowden’s jumper with five seconds left in the half put the Vols ahead by one.

