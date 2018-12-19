Hachimura leads No. 8 Gonzaga past UT-Arlington

EditorsNote: rewords third graf; changes to “7:42” in 12th graf

Junior forward Rui Hachimura recorded 20 points and matched his career high of 11 rebounds as No. 8 Gonzaga rolled to an 89-55 nonconference victory over UT Arlington on Tuesday night in Spokane, Wash.

Junior forward Brandon Clarke added 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Bulldogs (10-2) snapped a two-game slide. Freshman forward Filip Petrusev scored 14 points off the bench, sophomore wing Corey Kispert had 12 points, and senior point guard Josh Perkins added 10 for Gonzaga.

Junior guard Brian Warren scored 12 points but shot just 4 of 17 for UT Arlington (3-8). Junior Tiandre Jackson-Young added 10 points for the Mavericks, who lost their seventh consecutive game.

Gonzaga dominated the boards 53-31 and had a 48-16 edge in points in the paint. The Bulldogs shot 52.5 percent from the field but were just 6 of 24 from 3-point range.

UT Arlington shot just 26.8 percent, including 8 of 34 from behind the arc.

The Bulldogs controlled the game from start to finish while bouncing back from losses to Tennessee and North Carolina.

Gonzaga led by 16 points just minutes into the second half before fully pulling away with a 13-0 burst. Sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. scored five points during the run and Clarke capped it with an inside basket to give the Bulldogs a 70-41 lead with 9:19 remaining.

The lead reached 30 on Norvell’s hoop with 8:22 remaining. Norvell added another basket 29 seconds later to push the lead to 76-44.

The advantage topped out at 36 points.

Hachimura and Clarke each scored 13 first-half points as the Bulldogs took a 48-30 lead into the break.

Perkins hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Gonzaga an early 14-2 lead.

The Bulldogs later used a 13-2 surge to push the lead to 20 for the first time at 32-12 with 7:42 remaining.

The Mavericks answered with nine straight points to trim their deficit to 11 before Gonzaga built the lead back to 18 at halftime.

