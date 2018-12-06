No. 1 Gonzaga tops Washington on Hachimura game-winner

EditorsNote: changes to “3:57” in next-to-last graf

Rui Hachimura hit the game-winner with 0.6 seconds left to cap a 26-point performance and lead top-ranked Gonzaga to an 81-79 nonconference victory over visiting Washington on Wednesday night at Spokane, Wash.

Hachimura, a junior forward who also had seven rebounds, received a pass from senior point guard Josh Perkins just inside the free-throw line. Hachimura turned and shot from about 13 feet away as the Bulldogs (9-0) spoiled the Huskies’ upset attempt.

Sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. added 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Gonzaga, which has won 12 of the past 13 meetings against Washington. Sophomore forward Corey Kispert scored 13 points and junior power forward Brandon Clarke had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Jaylen Nowell led Washington with 26 points. He added six assists and hit two critical free throws to tie things up at 79-all with 9.4 seconds left. Senior guard Matisse Thybulle scored 18 points and senior forward Noah Dickerson added 13 points and seven rebounds before fouling out for the Huskies (6-3).

Washington trailed 79-75 after Nowell’s 10-footer in the lane with 1:11 left. Thybulle’s fast-break dunk with 35.3 seconds left moved the Huskies within two before Nowell tied it with his two free throws.

Gonzaga shot 42.9 percent from the field, including 8 of 20 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs made all 19 of their free-throw attempts.

The Huskies connected on 47.5 percent from the field and made 9 of 27 from behind the arc. Washington made 14 of 15 free-throw attempts.

Washington trailed by 10 at halftime before beginning the second half with a 15-2 burst. Nowell hit consecutive 3-pointers to end the run and give the Huskies a 45-42 advantage.

Gonzaga missed 11 of its first 12 shots in the second half before freshman forward Filip Petrusev converted a three-point play to knot the score with 14:06 remaining.

Petrusev followed with a layup to put the Bulldogs back ahead and a 12-4 run concluded on a basket by Hachimura made it 54-49 with 12:01 remaining.

Senior guard David Crisp drained a 3-pointer to pull Washington within 56-54 with 10:38 left but Gonzaga thwarted that charge and soon built the lead back to double digits. Kispert knocked down an open 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 73-62 lead with 5:26 remaining.

Thybulle drained a 3-pointer and Dickerson made two free throws to pull the Huskies within six points with 3:37 left.

Hachimura scored 18 first-half points as Gonzaga led 40-30 at the break.

—Field Level Media