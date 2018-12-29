No. 7 Gonzaga cruises past North Alabama

Sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. had 20 points, five assists and three steals to help No. 7 Gonzaga roll to a 96-51 victory over North Alabama in nonconference play on Friday night at Spokane, Wash.

Junior power forward Brandon Clarke recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals as the Bulldogs (12-2) won their third consecutive game. Junior forward Rui Hachimura added 14 points and six rebounds, senior point guard Josh Perkins added 13 points and sophomore forward Corey Kispert had 10 points.

Freshman guard Christian Agnew scored 18 points for North Alabama (3-11), which lost its fourth straight game. Freshman guard Jamari Blackmon added 14 points and senior guard Kendarius Smith had 11 for the Lions, who fell to 0-10 on the road this season.

Gonzaga shot 54 percent from the field and was 9 of 24 from behind the arc. The Bulldogs held a 43-32 rebounding edge.

North Alabama shot just 32.7 percent from the field, including 4 of 19 from 3-point range. The Lions committed 20 turnovers.

Gonzaga led by as many as 41 points in the first half while cruising to the victory. The Bulldogs have won their past three games by an average of 46.7 points, including a school-record 101-40 victory over Denver on Dec. 21.

Gonzaga turned the contest into a laugher with an early 24-0 run to grab a 29-1 lead. Clarke’s three-point play capped the burst with 12:30 remaining.

North Alabama missed its first eight shots before Agnew’s basket with 12:10 left.

The Bulldogs later rattled off 12 straight points to increase their advantage to 47-6 on Norvell’s basket with 4:40 remaining.

Gonzaga didn’t make another field goal the rest of the half as the Lions closed with an 8-1 push to trail 48-14 at halftime.

North Alabama was 5-of-27 shooting over the first 20 minutes.

The Lions trimmed their deficit to 55-27 on Blackmon’s basket with 15:42 remaining. Gonzaga eventually pushed the margin back above 40 while improving to 8-0 at home.

—Field Level Media