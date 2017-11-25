No. 7 Florida tops No. 17 Gonzaga in two OTs

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Nearly a year ago to the day, Gonzaga and Florida met in the semifinals of the AdvoCare Invitational.

Fast forward to the present and it’s clear that this Gators team is not the same as last year’s squad. Led by an onslaught of 3-pointers in the second half, No. 7 Florida came from behind to defeat No. 17 Gonzaga 111-105 in two overtimes at the Moda Center in the semifinals the Phil Knight 80 Invitational Friday night.

Jalen Hudson was sensational for Florida (5-0), scoring 31 of his 35 points in the second half and overtime, including an 8 of 12 showing from deep. KeVaughn Allen finished with 23 points while Chris Chiozza was solid all-around with 26 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Johnathon Williams did everything he could to get Gonzaga (4-1) the win, finishing with 39 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 16 of 22 from the field.

Killian Tillie added 17 for the Bulldogs while Corey Kispert chipped in 15. Josh Perkins, the hero of last year’s victory, came alive in the second half to finish with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

After drama ensued at the end of regulation and overtime, the second overtime saw Florida jump out big and hang on. A 9-2 run midway through the second overtime sent the largely pro-Gonzaga crowd streaming for the exits.

Chiozza appeared to give Florida the win in the first overtime when his 3-point play gave the Gators a two-point lead with eight seconds left, but Silas Melson’s layup tied the game, sending it a second overtime.

Trailing by seven at halftime, the Gators came out firing to begin the second half.

After being shut down in the first half from deep, Florida hit three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the half to grab the lead at 42-41. The Gators were able to stretch that lead to 59-53 before Gonzaga responded with a 10-0 run to regain the momentum with 7:01 to play.

The game went back and forth before Florida took the lead, 76-75, on two free throws by Chiozza with 1:06 remaining.

Perkins gave the Bulldogs a two-point lead when he connected on a 3-point play but Allen tied the game with 22.4 seconds left on a reverse layup, sending the game to overtime.

Because Florida lit up Stanford the previous night for 108 points, knocking down 15 3-pointers in the win, Gonzaga coach Mark Few made sure the Bulldogs knew they weren’t going to let the Gators win the same way.

The Gators still shot 17 of 36 (47.2 percent) from beyond the arc -- above their season average of 46.8 percent.

Gonzaga started the game on fire.

Not known for their perimeter shooting as much as the Gators, the Bulldogs knocked down two early ones from deep to ignite a 13-4 run to start the game.

But, Florida found its footing and instead of launching its own 3-pointers, attacked the rim. The Gators responded with a 13-0 run to take its first lead of the game with 11:51 to go in the half.

Williams then came alive for Gonzaga midway through the first half. With the Bulldogs trailing 23-19, Williams went on his own 8-0 run, as part of a larger 17-6 run, to end the half up 36-29.