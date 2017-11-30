FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Perkins helps No. 15 Gonzaga rout UIW
November 30, 2017 / 4:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Perkins helps No. 15 Gonzaga rout UIW

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Junior guard Josh Perkins scored 16 points on perfect shooting to help No. 15 Gonzaga roll to a 103-68 victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday in Spokane, Wash.

Sophomore forward Rui Hachimura added 18 points for the Bulldogs (6-1), who led by as many as 45 points. Freshman guard Zach Norvell Jr. tallied 17 points and freshman center Jacob Larsen contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.

Perkins was needed for only 20 minutes and hit all six of his shots, including four 3-point attempts. Gonzaga was 12 of 28 from 3-point range and posted a 41-27 rebounding advantage.

Senior point guard Jalin Hart scored 17 points for the Cardinals (3-3), who lost their third consecutive game. Junior forward Simi Socks added 12 points for UIW, which committed 19 turnovers.

Gonzaga didn’t waste time pulling away by scoring 17 consecutive points. Perkins capped the surge with a 3-pointer to make it 19-2 with 14:30 left in the first half.

The lead reached 20 on a three-point play by Hachimura with 12:19 remaining. Freshman forward Corey Kispert drained a 3-pointer to increase the Bulldogs’ edge to 32-10 with 9:27 to play.

Larsen connected on two free throws with 2:01 to go to boost the lead to 26.

The Bulldogs led 49-26 at the break after making 8 of 17 3-pointers.

The onslaught continued in the second half with Gonzaga’s lead topping 30 for the first time on a tip-in by Norvell with 16:02 left.

Senior forward Johnathan Williams’ jumper pushed the advantage to 67-32 with 14:58 to play and Norvell’s 3-pointer lifted the advantage to more than 40 for the first time at 77-36 with 11:15 remaining.

