Bridges helps No. 4 Villanova defeat No. 12 Gonzaga
#US College Basketball
December 6, 2017 / 2:53 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Bridges helps No. 4 Villanova defeat No. 12 Gonzaga

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Mikal Bridges produced career-high totals with 28 points and five 3-pointers to lead No. 4 Villanova to an 88-72 victory over No. 12 Gonzaga on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bridges also had six rebounds for Villanova (9-0) in the Jimmy V Classic game. Phil Booth added 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting, and point guard Jalen Brunson, who averages 17.2 points and 4.3 assists, finished a foul-plagued game with 12 points and three assists.

Gonzaga (7-2) was led by Zach Norvell Jr.’s 22 points. Josh Perkins added 16 points with five rebounds and five assists.

Two of the Bulldogs’ starters -- guard Silas Melson and forward Johnathan Williams -- fouled out with more than four minutes left and Villanova leading 77-63.

Villanova, which shot 51.7 percent from the field, was 10 for 21 from 3-point range, struggled at the free-throw line by making 18 of 27.

Despite Brunson picking up his fourth foul with 9:05 remaining and Villanova leading 62-50, the Wildcats went up 70-55 with 6:46 left.

Gonzaga, which had not trailed by more than nine points in its first eight games, fell behind by as many as 17 points in the first half before trailing 43-30 at intermission.

The Bulldogs committed 11 turnovers in the first half, equaling their field-goal total. They finished with 18.

Villanova’s guard play set the tone early with Bridges scoring 12 points and Booth 11 in the first half. They made 8 of 16 shots from the field while their teammates were 8 of 17.

After falling behind 44-30, Gonzaga rallied to cut the lead to 44-37 on a layup by Killian Tillie with 16:36 left in regulation. Villanova answered with a 7-2 spurt to open a 51-39 lead with 15:02 remaining.

The Bulldogs again cut the lead to seven points with 10:49 left, but Villanova responded with a Bridges 3-pointer and a Brunson layup following a blocked shot by Bridges that put the Wildcats in transition.

NOTES: Gonzaga and Villanova played for the first time. Since the 2014-15 season, the Wildcats (109) and Bulldogs (107) lead the nation in wins. ... Villanova was 4-0 at Madison Square Garden last season and won the 2017 Big East tournament title there in March. The Wildcats are 12-1 at Madison Square Garden since 2001. ... Gonzaga is 3-5 at the arena. ... Gonzaga is 12-4 under coach Mark Few against programs currently in the Big East. The Bulldogs beat Creighton 91-74 on Friday in Spokane, Wash.

