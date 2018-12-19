Georgetown finally subdues Appalachian State

James Akinjo scored 17 points and Josh LeBlanc had 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench as Georgetown held off visiting Appalachian State 83-73 on Tuesday night.

Mac McClung added 14 points for the Hoyas (8-3), who had lost two straight, and Greg Malinowski scored 11.

Ronshad Shabazz scored 20 points for the Mountaineers (4-7), and Isaac Johnson had 10 points and 17 rebounds.

Malinowski’s 3-pointer capped an 8-2 Georgetown run that gave the Hoyas a 72-65 lead with 5:39 remaining.

The Mountaineers quickly cut it to three as the Hoyas went over three minutes without a basket.

After Akinjo and Shabazz traded baskets, Georgetown led 74-71. LeBlanc scored on a dunk, and then his steal led to two free throws by Malinowski.

Shabazz missed a 3-pointer, and Jessie Govan, who was limited to 24 minutes by foul trouble, iced it with a three with 52 seconds left.

Reserve Bennett Holley added 12 points for Appalachian State, which has lost two in a row.

Georgetown’s Jamorko Pickett was back in the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s game on a coach’s decision and scored eight points in 24 minutes.

The Hoyas shot 43.8 percent (28 of 64) from the field, while the Mountaineers were 27 of 75 (36 percent). Georgetown converted 11 of 24 treys, while Appalachian State made 9 of 32.

The Hoyas took their biggest lead of the first half, 28-20, on Jahvon Blair’s 3-pointer with 7:32 remaining.

Appalachian State responded with an 8-0 run to tie it, and the game turned into a 3-point shooting contest in the final minute, with the Hoyas leading 44-42 at halftime.

The Mountaineers converted 8 of 19 3-point attempts in the first half, while the Hoyas made 6 of 10.

—Field Level Media