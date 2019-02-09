Baldwin keys Butler in close win over Georgetown

Kamar Baldwin scored 18 points and made four key free throws down the stretch as visiting Butler defeated Georgetown 73-69 on Saturday.

Feb 9, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Butler Bulldogs forward Joey Brunk (50) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas center Jessie Govan (15) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Tucker added 15 points for Butler (14-10, 5-6 Big East) and Paul Jorgensen added 12. It was Butler’s fourth straight win at Capital One Arena, the first three came in overtime.

Mac McClung had 21 points or Georgetown (Georgetown 15-9, 5-6), Jamorko Pickett added 18 and Jessie Govan scored 12.

The Bulldogs hit 10 of 26 3-pointers while the Hoyas converted 6 of 22.

Butler led by six points at halftime and increased the lead to 47-37 on Sean McDermott’s 3-pointer with 18:57 left to play.

The Bulldogs took their biggest lead, 62-51, on Baldwin’s layup with 11 minutes remaining.

Pickett’s 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run that got the Hoyas within 64-61 at the 7:12 mark. Baldwin’s layup briefly stopped the bleeding for Butler, but Pickett’s jumper pulled Georgetown within two with 4:25 remaining.

Nate Fowler hit one free throw with 2:59 remaining to make it 67-64, and Baldwin made an off-balance jumper. The Hoyas got a free throw by Pickett and the rebound off his miss. Govan hit two free throws and Butler’s lead was 69-67 with 1:59 left.

After a Butler turnover with 50 seconds left, McClung missed on a drive and Baldwin hit two free throws to make it 71-67 with 36 seconds left.

James Akinjo’s first points of the day, two free throws, pulled the Hoyas within 71-69, but Baldwin hit two more free throws with 13 seconds left.

Tucker scored 14 points in the first half and Butler led 41-35 at halftime.

Butler shot 48.3 percent from the field (14 of 29).

McClung scored 14 points for Georgetown, which shot 38.7 percent (12 of 31).

—Field Level Media