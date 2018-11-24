Mourning's 27 lead Georgetown past Campbell

Forward Trey Mourning piled up 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Georgetown Hoyas overcame another big offensive performance from Chris Clemons to defeat the visiting Campbell Fighting Camels 93-85 on Saturday.

James Akinjo supplied 17 points and four assists, Jessie Govan had 13 points and Josh LeBlanc contributed 11 for Georgetown (5-1).

Clemons, a senior guard who entered the game as the nation’s top scorer at 31.6 points per game, poured in 45 points for Campbell (3-3). Clemons shot 16-of-28 from the field and made nine 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds and three assists.

Isaac Chatman was the only other Campbell player in double figures with 14 points.

Georgetown shot 49.3 percent from the field but Campbell nearly matched the Hoyas at 48.5 percent. Georgetown controlled the boards, 41-32, and made 14 more free throws (20-6).

The Hoyas led 47-33 at halftime.

Georgetown scored the first 10 points of the game, capped by a Jamorko Pickett dunk. Clemons scored seven points during a 12-4 Campbell spurt to make it 14-12.

Georgetown re-established a double-digit lead midway through the half on back-to-back jumpers by Govan. Jagan Mosely’s 3-pointer increased the advantage to 13 at 27-14.

Mourning’s three-point play with 7:14 left in the half gave Georgetown a 35-19 lead. The Fighting Camels then reeled off 10 consecutive points, including a pair of Clemons 3-pointers.

When Clemons dunked with 2:16 remaining, the Hoyas’ lead was down to six. Georgetown then scored the last eight points of the half, including five from Akinjo.

Akinjo’s three early in the second half pushed Georgetown’s lead to 53-35. LeBlanc’s layup with 8:15 remaining gave the Hoyas a 20-point lead.

The Fighting Camels didn’t go quietly as Cory Gensler’s layup with 2:58 to go cut Georgetown’s lead to single digits. The Camels never got closer than six points, however.

The Fighting Camels were coming off victories against Florida A&M and Austin Peay. The Hoyas defeated South Florida in overtime in their previous outing.

—Field Level Media