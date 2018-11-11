Georgetown holds off Central Connecticut State

Jessie Govan scored 26 points, and host Georgetown held off a rally in the second half to beat Central Connecticut State 85-78 in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

James Akinjo scored 13 points and Trey Mourning and Jamorko Pickett had 12 points each for the Hoyas (2-0).

Freshman Ian Krishnan led the Blue Devils (1-1) with 28 points and Tyler Kohl had 19 but it wasn’t enough to pull the upset against Georgetown.

Georgetown led by as many as 13 in the first half and was up 37-26 at halftime but had to fend off Central Connecticut State. Krishnan had 16 of his career-high 28 in the second half when the Blue Devils got within two before the Hoyas pulled away.

Georgetown seemed comfortably ahead when Govan hit a jumper to make it 52-41 midway through the second half, but Central Connecticut State didn’t go away. Kohl hit two 3-pointers to get the deficit to five, and after the Hoyas pushed the lead to eight, the Blue Devils chipped away again.

Karrington Wallace, who scored 12 points, hit a layup and two free throws to make it 57-53 and Jahvon Blair and Kishnan traded 3-pointers that made it 60-56 with 7:22 left.

The Hoyas led by five again before Krishnan hit one of his six 3-pointers to make it 64-62 with 5:42 left. It was the closest Central Connecticut State had been since the same point in the first half.

Kohl and Pickett traded 3-pointers to keep it a two-point game, but Georgetown started to slowly pull away. Pickett hit another 3-pointer and Mourning a layup after a miss by Kohl at the other end to give the Hoyas a 75-67 lead with 3:22 left.

The Blue Devils missed three straight free throws and a couple of shots trying to get closer. Turnovers by Mourning and Kishnan helped Georgetown build the lead back up to 11, 81-69, with 47 seconds left.

Kohl, who made four from long range, hit a cosmetic 3-pointer at the end to get the final margin under double digits.

—Field Level Media