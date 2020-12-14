Georgetown knocks off St. John's in OT

Dante Harris scored 22 points to eclipse the sum total of his previous five games to lift Georgetown to an 97-94 overtime victory over St. John’s on Sunday in a Big East contest at Washington, D.C.

Harris made 8 of 9 free-throw attempts while making his first start in place of Jalen Harris, who was ruled out with back spasms.

Jahvon Blair had 20 points, Donald Carey scored 19 and Qudus Wahab added 17 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks for the Hoyas (3-3, 1-1), who return to action on Dec. 20 when they visit St. John’s at Carnesecca Arena.

Isaih Moore collected 26 points and 14 rebounds, Posh Alexander tallied 16 points while Julian Champagnie had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Red Storm (5-3, 0-2), who have dropped two in a row.

Carey’s driving layup gave Georgetown an 88-86 lead with nine seconds to play in regulation, and Wahab’s eighth block at the other end appeared to have the Hoyas poised to secure the win. St. John’s, however, converted an inbounds play, with Greg Williams Jr. (13 points) making a layup as time expired.

Georgetown rallied once again in overtime, with Wahab tossing down an emphatic dunk and Carey sinking both foul shots to give their team a 94-93 lead with 33 seconds remaining. This time, the Hoyas held tough as Harris made three more free throws to pull out the win.

Moore had six points in the first half before scoring eight of St. John’s first 15 in the second half to give his team a 55-46 lead. Moore highlighted the surge with three emphatic dunks, including converting an alley-oop from Alexander that forced Georgetown to call a timeout.

The Hoyas, however, chipped away and Blair converted a four-point play after being fouled on a 3-point attempt. T.J. Berger sank a 3-pointer on the next possession to forge a tie at 60.

Wahab made his presence felt in the first half, as his 10 points were one shy of Carey for the team lead while his five blocks altered St. John’s offensive rhythm.

Sunday’s matchup came to pass after Georgetown’s initial opponent, UConn, paused practices and games due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Big East tabbed St. John’s as the replacement for the Huskies.

--Field Level Media