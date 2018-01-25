Cain, DePaul sink Georgetown in final seconds

Eli Cain scored a career-high 27 points and hit the game-winning shot with eight seconds left as DePaul beat Georgetown 74-73 on Wednesday night in Washington.

Max Strus had 19 points and Paul Reed contributed 11 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Demons, who snapped a three-game losing streak. DePaul (9-11, 2-6 Big East) picked up its only other conference victory Jan. 6 against St. John‘s.

Marcus Derrickson scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half for Georgetown, which has lost three of four games. Freshman Jamorko Pickett had a season-high 19 points for the Hoyas (13-7, 3-6).

Jessie Govan, who leads Georgetown with averages of 17.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, was held to just five points and five boards.

The Hoyas beat DePaul 90-81 in Chicago on Jan. 2.

This time, the Blue Demons opened a 14-point lead on a layup by Cain with 14:45 left in the game. Georgetown chipped away, and a pair of 3-pointers by Derrickson and another by Pickett cut the margin to 56-51 with just over 12 minutes remaining, forcing DePaul to call a timeout.

Another 3-pointer by Derrickson capped a 16-0 run, and the Hoyas led 58-56 with 10:46 left. From there, neither team could pull away.

A 3-pointer by Jahvon Blair gave Georgetown a 66-65 lead with 4:52 remaining. Cain answered for DePaul with another shot from beyond the arc.

The Blue Demons took a 72-70 lead on a tip-in by Tre‘Darius McCallum with 1:12 left. Derrickson made another 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, and the Hoyas led by one with just under a minute remaining.

Strus’ 3-point attempt fell short, but the Blue Demons maintained possession. Cain then hit a jumper with eight seconds left, and DePaul held on for the victory.

DePaul senior center Marin Maric was back in the lineup after missing the previous game against Butler with a left knee sprain. He finished eight points.

