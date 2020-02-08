Blair's career-high 30 points pace Georgetown past DePaul

Junior guard Jahvon Blair poured in a career-high 30 points to rally short-handed Georgetown to a 76-72 victory over DePaul on Saturday afternoon in Washington.

Feb 8, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Charlie Moore (11) dribbles as DePaul Blue Demons forward Jaylen Butz (2) and Georgetown Hoyas guard Terrell Allen (12) look on during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Georgetown (14-10, 4-7 Big East) played without leading scorer Mac McClung due to a foot injury and lost No. 2 scorer Omar Yurtseven to a foot injury with 11 minutes left.

The Hoyas rallied to take their first lead on a pair of Blair free throws with 7:49 left and never trailed again.

Yurtseven posted 16 points and eight rebounds and Terrell Allen added 12 points for Georgetown, which stuck with a six-man rotation until George Muresan had to enter with 1:49 left when Jamorko Pickett fouled out.

DePaul (13-11, 1-10) dropped its sixth game in a row despite owning an 11-point lead in the final minute of the first half.

Jalen Coleman-Lands paced the Blue Demons with 17 points. Charlie Moore and Jaylen Butz added 14 points apiece while Paul Reed (12 points, 13 rebounds) posted his 15th double-double of the season.

DePaul needed just 5 minutes, 45 seconds to match its first-half output during Tuesday’s home loss to Xavier, as Reed’s layup gave the Blue Demons a 16-6 lead.

DePaul led by as many as 11 points during the first half, the last time when Coleman-Lands sank a jumper to make it 38-27 with 1:00 to go. Yurtseven hammered home a rebound dunk and Blair sank a 3-pointer in the final 35 seconds to pull the Hoyas within 38-32 at the break.

Yurtseven went to the locker room with an injured left foot at the 11:04 mark. At that point, DePaul held a 55-50 lead. The Hoyas rallied in his absence as Qudus Wahab’s tip-in with 8:21 left evened the score at 57 - the first tie since 4-4.

Blair’s pair of free throws but Georgetown ahead but Butz answered with a layup to make it 59-59 with 6:48 to go. DePaul didn’t convert its next field goal until Romeo Weems’ putback with 45 seconds left.

DePaul got as close as 74-72 on Reed’s tip with three seconds left, but Muresan sank two free throws with two seconds to go to clinch the game.

—Field Level Media