Govan scores 26 as Georgetown dumps DePaul

Georgetown center Jessie Govan scored 26 points and the Hoyas led for all but 12 seconds on Wednesday in an 82-73 win over the visiting DePaul Blue Demons in Washington, D.C.

Feb 27, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward Paul Reed (4) drives to the basket as Georgetown Hoyas center Jessie Govan (left) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Mac McClung added 15 points and James Akinjo 13 for the Hoyas (17-11. 7-8 Big East), who won for only the second time in their past five games.

Max Strus scored 25 points for DePaul (13-13, 5-10), which lost its fourth straight game.

Paul Reed scored 16 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and recorded three assists for the Blue Demons. Eli Cain chipped in with 14 points before fouling out.

With the score 29-27, the Hoyas broke open the game, closing out the first half on a 20-7 run to take a 49-34 lead into intermission.

Georgetown scored eight straight points in the paint with Govan igniting the rally hitting a short jumper and a layup. A 3-point jumper by Josh LeBlanc put the Hoyas up 40-29 with 3:34 left.

Govan finished out the half with a 3-pointer and Georgetown led by 15.

DePaul made a couple of runs early in the second half, but each time the Hoyas had an answer. After the Blue Demons narrowed the gap to 59-49 on a layup by Reed, Akinjo’s jumper and another 3 by Govan gave Georgetown a 64-49 lead.

The Blue Demons cut the deficit to single figures on Cain’s 3-pointer with 7:30 left. Trey Mourning followed with a dunk and a step-back jumper and the Hoyas were back up 73-60.

DePaul had one last run left and cut the Hoyas’ lead to 78-71 on a layup and free throw from Devin Gage.

But the Hoyas closed out the scoring with four straight free throws to clinch the victory. Georgetown ended the game making 11 of 14 free throws while the Blue Demons went to the line only 10 times, making only five.

—Field Level Media