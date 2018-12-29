Govan leads Georgetown to easy win over Howard

Jessie Govan scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds as host Georgetown pulled away in the second half for a 102-67 win over Howard on Saturday in a matchup of Washington, D.C., schools.

Josh LeBlanc added 22 points on for Georgetown (10-3), which has won three straight going into its Big East opener at Butler on Wednesday.

LeBlanc was 7 for 7 from the field and hit eight of 12 free throws. Govan was 10 for 16 from the field. Jahvon Blair scored 15 points off the bench.

Georgetown was playing without starters Mac McClung (sprained left ankle) and Trey Mourning (concussion protocol).

Howard’s R.J. Cole led all scorers with 28 points and Charles Williams added 24. Howard (6-8) has lost five straight.

The Bison scored the first seven points of the game, but Georgetown answered with a 19-3 run capped by Govan’s jumper with 10:54 left in the half.

The teams essentially traded baskets until the Hoyas scored six straight points to take their largest lead of the half, 40-26, into intermission.

The Hoyas shot 44.1 percent (15 of 34) in the first half while the Bison managed 30.6 percent (11 of 36).

Govan scored six straight Georgetown points in an 11-3 Hoyas run early in the second half that pushed the lead to 54-31.

Cole’s jumper pulled Howard within 59-41 with 14:42 remaining, but Govan and LeBlanc then led a 14-0 run that erased any doubt.

The Hoyas shot 52.2 percent (36 of 69) from the field and the Bison converted 33.3 percent (25 of 75).

Georgetown made 23 of 32 free throws compared to 12 of 16 for Howard.

Georgetown outrebounded Howard 51-33 and scored 29 points off the fast break.

—Field Level Media