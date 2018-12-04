Georgetown motors past Liberty

James Akinjo scored 19 points, Jessie Govan added 17, and Georgetown pulled away in the second half for an 88-78 nonconference win against Liberty on Monday in Washington.

Matthew “Mac” McClung added 12 points for the Hoyas (7-1), who have won four straight.

Georgetown shot 52.7 percent from the field, including 61.1 percent (11 of 18) from 3-point range.

Darius McGhee scored 19, Scottie James added 18 and Lovell Cabbil had 13 for Liberty. The Flames (7-2), who had won four straight games, finished at 42.3 percent and made just 13 of 36 3-point attempts.

Leading by two at intermission, Georgetown outscored Liberty 31-10 to start the second half.

With the Hoyas up by seven, Akinjo hit a 3-pointer with 14:21 left to play that started a 18-2 Hoyas run. Josh Leblanc’s layup capped the surge and made it 71-48.

James’ layup pulled the Flames within 16, but the Hoyas pushed the lead back to 21 with 5:24 remaining.

The Flames made one last run and got to within 85-75 on McGhee’s 3-pointer with 1:26 left before the Hoyas closed it out from the free-throw line.

Georgetown outrebounded Liberty 44-26.

The Flames scored 15 points off 11 Hoyas turnovers to stay close throughout the first 20 minutes.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz’s 3-pointer gave Liberty a 14-13 lead with 14:43 left until halftime.

The Hoyas soon regained the lead and were up seven before James sparked an 11-0 run that put the Flames up 27-23 at the 9:22 mark.

Then it was Georgetown’s turn. The Hoyas reeled off a 12-0 run that include two 3-pointers by Jahvon Blair, but Liberty rallied and trailed just 40-38 at halftime.

Cabbil had 10 points in the half for Liberty while McClung had 10 for Georgetown, which shot 51.9 percent (14 of 27) before the break and outrebounded Liberty 22-11.

—Field Level Media